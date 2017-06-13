WEATHER ALERT: Philly Public Schools Close Early | School ClosingsHeat Advisory Issued | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

Chase Utley Can’t Resist Photo With Jim Thome Statue

June 13, 2017 2:08 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley and Jim Thome. Two of the most beloved and accomplished players to ever play for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Utley, who is eight years younger than Thome, grew up idolizing him.

On Tuesday, Utley posted a photo of himself with the Thome Statue outside of Progressive Field in Cleveland where the Dodgers are playing.

Couldn't resist the picture opportunity. Thanks big Jim for being an inspiration to me. #jimthome

A post shared by @therealchaseutley on

Utley, 38, is hitting .250/.356/.426 with four homers and 18 RBI’s this season with the Dodgers.

