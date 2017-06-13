Chase Utley Can’t Resist Photo With Jim Thome Statue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley and Jim Thome. Two of the most beloved and accomplished players to ever play for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Utley, who is eight years younger than Thome, grew up idolizing him.
On Tuesday, Utley posted a photo of himself with the Thome Statue outside of Progressive Field in Cleveland where the Dodgers are playing.
Utley, 38, is hitting .250/.356/.426 with four homers and 18 RBI’s this season with the Dodgers.