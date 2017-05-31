Chase Utley Admits He Likes Getting Hit By Pitches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase Utley has been by a pitch 192 times. That’s tied for ninth-most all-time.
In the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-4 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, Utley finished a homer shy of the cycle and was — yet again — hit by a pitch.
After the game, according to Andy McCullough of the LA Times, Utley admitted he sort of likes getting hit.
After struggling to start the season, Utley is suddenly on a tear, hitting .333/.423/.606 in May with three doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 14 RBI’s.