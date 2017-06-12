WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory Issued For Camden County | Blog: Records Challenged Through Tuesday | Philly, South Jersey Cooling Centers

Camden County Issues Heat Advisory

June 12, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Camden County, Heat Advisory

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A heat advisory has been issued for Camden County.

The heat advisory lasts Monday and Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection also issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the county.

“Please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors during the extreme heat,” Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “When temperatures rise to dangerous levels, you should not over exert yourself outdoors in the sun.”

In Camden, spray pools will be open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the following locations:

Dudley Grange Park

Alberta Woods Park

Ralph Williams Park

Elijah Perry Park

Reverend Evers Park

North Camden Park

4th & Clinton Park

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s both days.

