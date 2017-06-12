Camden County Issues Heat Advisory

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A heat advisory has been issued for Camden County.
The heat advisory lasts Monday and Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection also issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the county.
WEATHER BLOG: Records Challenged Through Tuesday
“Please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors during the extreme heat,” Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. “When temperatures rise to dangerous levels, you should not over exert yourself outdoors in the sun.”
In Camden, spray pools will be open from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the following locations:
Dudley Grange Park
Alberta Woods Park
Ralph Williams Park
Elijah Perry Park
Reverend Evers Park
North Camden Park
4th & Clinton Park
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s both days.