Police: Surveillance Video Shows Man Running Away From Cop When He Was Shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking at surveillance video after an officer opened fire and killed a man Thursday night.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says there are aspects of this officer-involved shooting that concern him, most notably a surveillance video from a business that shows the man was running away from police when he was shot.

Authorities say the shooting began when a 15th Precinct officer was driving down Whitaker Avenue while transporting witnesses to the Special Victims Unit.

According to police, the officer says he was alarmed when he noticed a man driving a dirt bike erratically. The dirt bike stalled and the officer decided to pull up next to it.

Police say the officer got out and began to frisk the man on the bike when he felt a gun inside the man’s waistband and jumped back.

The officer drew his weapon and says the man pulled away from him and grabbed for the gun.

Surveillance video nearby captures the man running away from the officer when he was fatally wounded.

That man had already dropped the loaded 9 millimeter gun.

Ross says it is that part of the shooting that alarms him.

“We just want to make sure that given what we can see on video, from the vantage point that it fits departmental protocol,” said Ross. “I’m not concerned at this time of the DA charges or anything like that. My concern is the fact that it doesn’t meet departmental protocol.”

Ross says officers are authorized to use deadly force, even if the person is running away, when they believe the subject poses an immediate deadly threat.

The names of the officer and victim have not yet been released.

CBS3’s Alicia Nieves and KYW Newsradio’s Mike Dougherty contributed to this report.