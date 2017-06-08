Police: Dirt Biker Shot, Killed After Pulling Gun On Philly Officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dirt bike rider is shot and killed after he allegedly pulled a gun on an officer on Thursday night, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Police say that an officer was transporting witnesses when he noticed a dirt bike rider driving recklessly.

According to Ross, the officer pulled over just to tell the man to stop driving in that manner.

As the officer approaches the suspect Ross says the man begins to walk away.

While in close proximity, Ross says the officer observed a hand gun on the man and orders him not to pull it.

“He orders him not to pull it several times,” says the commissioner.

According to a witness in the backseat of the officer’s car, the suspect then pulls away from the officer and pulls out the gun.

Ross says the officer fires his weapon at least one time. He was later pronounced dead.

This story will be updated.