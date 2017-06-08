The Dom Giordano Show: James Comey Testimony & Gary Abernathy | June 8

9am- On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough blamed conservative talk radio for the current painting differing political opinions as evil.
9:15am- Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
9:30am- Gary Abernathy, Publisher and Editor The Times-Gazette, joins the show to discuss his opinion piece in The Washington Post, “Our Town’s Newspaper Was Mocked for Endorsing Trump.”
10am- Former Dom Show Producer Eric Strain checks in from a “Comey Testimony Watch Party” in Washington D.C.
10:50am- Will Pennsylvania State Senator Daylin Leach challenge Rep. Pat Meehan for his Congressional seat in 2018?
11am- While speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Comey claimed that the Trump administration attempted to defame him.
11:15am- Sen. Marco Rubio questioned James Comey about why there have been no pro-Trump leaks.