The Dom Giordano Show: James Comey Testimony & Gary Abernathy | June 8

June 8, 2017 12:06 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Eric Strain, Gary Abernathy, James Comey, Joe Scarborough, Sen. Marco Rubio, Senate Intelligence Committee

9am- On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough blamed conservative talk radio for the current painting differing political opinions as evil. 

9:15am- Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

9:30am- Gary Abernathy, Publisher and Editor The Times-Gazette, joins the show to discuss his opinion piece in The Washington Post, “Our Town’s Newspaper Was Mocked for Endorsing Trump.”

10am- Former Dom Show Producer Eric Strain checks in from a “Comey Testimony Watch Party” in Washington D.C. 

10:50am- Will Pennsylvania State Senator Daylin Leach challenge Rep. Pat Meehan for his Congressional seat in 2018?

11am- While speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Comey claimed that the Trump administration attempted to defame him. 

11:15am- Sen. Marco Rubio questioned James Comey about why there have been no pro-Trump leaks.

 

