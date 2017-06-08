ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: StoriesDonate Now #CBS3StandForHope | Photos | Watch  Live |  

Pedro Martinez: ‘I Would Love To Go Back To Game 6’ Of 2009 World Series

June 8, 2017 3:04 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pedro Martinez would look to go back to Game 6 of the 2009 World Series.

So would we, Pedro. So would we.

Related: Millville’s Buddy Kennedy To Work Out For Phillies

Martinez, during a Twitter Q & A on the MLB Network, explained why he would like to have that devastating loss to the Yankees back.

“I would love to go to Game 6. It was my last game in the big leagues, in the World Series for Philadelphia,” said Martinez. “I would love to actually have the opportunity to go back and pitch that game because I was so sick that day. Everybody was in our clubhouse, but I got it late right after the first game [Game 2] I pitched in Yankee Stadium.

 

“I was so sick, I couldn’t even — I wasn’t supposed to pitch, but I chose to go out there — macho, just like you said, adrenaline and all that. That was my last legit chance to be a National League World Series champ.”

Martinez pitched just four innings allowing four runs, four hits, two walks and a homer. The Phillies lost 7-3 and the Yankees won the World Series.

We still think about it too, Pedro.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch