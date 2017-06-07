Millville’s Buddy Kennedy To Workout For Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hopefully, Millville High School’s Buddy Kennedy is half as good as Mike Trout.
Kennedy is scheduled to workout for the Phillies this week, just days before next week’s MLB Draft, according to The Daily Journal.
Kennedy, a high school senior infielder, batted .493 with a .985 slugging percentage tallying 24 RBIs and 25 runs scored. He has committed to attend the University of North Carolina, but he could be selected in the early rounds of the draft.
Related: Mike Trout To Have Surgery On Thumb, Out 6-8 Weeks
Kennedy will also workout for the Angeles, Trout’s current team.
The MLB Draft will run from Monday, June 12th to Wednesday, June 14th. The Phillies have the eighth overall pick.