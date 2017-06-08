Joel Embiid Tweets: ‘Time For Cavs To Come Back Down 3-0’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid was tweeting about the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
It appears the Sixers center is pulling for the Cavs, tweeting after the Cavs’ devastating 118-113 loss, “Time for the Cavs to come back down 3-0.”
It also appears Embiid attended the game in Cleveland, as his tweets were geotagged with the location Cleveland, OH.
Thanks to their Instagram stories, it appears Simmons and teammate Ben Simmons took a private jet to the game in Cleveland.
Earlier this week Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo announced both Simmons and Embiid will not play in summer league.