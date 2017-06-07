NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Mom Used Pliers To Pull Out Son’s Teeth In Walmart Restroom

June 7, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Walmart

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son’s teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Prosecutors said Monday that the 47-year-old woman bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son’s teeth.

Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy’s older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom on April 2.

Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose. Prosecutors say the woman didn’t use any kind of anesthetic.

The woman was charged with felony child abuse. No attorney was immediately listed for her in court records.

The Associated Press is not naming her to avoid identifying the child.

