Boy With Medical Condition Gets Wish Of Meeting April The Giraffe

AVON, OH (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy had his wish come true by meeting one of the biggest celebrities.
And by celebrity, we mean April the giraffe!
Moderate Drinking May Decline Brain Health, Study Says
Alex Johnson is from Avon, Ohio. He has a life-threatening seizure disorder.
Like so many others, Alex and his family faithfully watched April every week during her very long pregnancy.
“I can’t believe we are here. We watched for so long, we were waiting for that baby. Oh my goodness gracious, we didn’t think he was ever going to come,” said Alex’s mother, Dawn Johnson.
Elephant Born A Month Early At Pittsburgh Zoo
So on Tuesday, the Make-a-Wish Foundation connected him with the beloved animal.
Alex’s family says they’ve always felt a connection with April.