Mother Allows Snake To Bite 1-Year-Old Daughter

June 6, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Snake

SEBRING, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida mom is under fire after allowing a snake to bite her 1-year-old daughter.

The mother says the snake had bitten her and her son and didn’t leave a mark, so she thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her young daughter to the reptile.

Since they live in a rural setting in Sebring, Florida, the mother, who has not been identified, says she believes it’s important for her children to learn how to handle wildlife.

“People are too sensitive and don’t bother to ask why, they just think that I hurt my child intentionally. If people that know me know that I would never hurt my children,” the woman said.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened, but deputies have not charged the mother with a crime.

