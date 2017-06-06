BREAKING: Police Say Child, Woman Shot In Wilmington

Philadelphia Zoo Gorilla Gives Birth To Healthy Baby After Difficult Labor

June 6, 2017 4:17 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Kira, Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t your typical birth as human doctors assisted veterinarians to deliver a baby gorilla at the Philadelphia zoo.

The male Western Lowland gorilla was born on Friday to mom 17-year old Kira.

This 93-Year-Old Bride Needs Your Help Picking Her Wedding Dress

Zoo Keepers say the birth process wasn’t easy, and became concerned for the health of Kira and the baby when labor appeared not to be progressing.

Dr. Andy Baker, Philadelphia Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer says when concerns for the Kira began to grow an unique medical staff was called in.

“We had an OBYGN on call, an anesthesiologist on call, human surgeons on call. They they were able to pull the group together quickly put Kira under Anesthesia and determine that in fact the baby was very close to delivery.” He said, Kira “appeared in good shape and so moved her up to our veterinary hospital and in a very short amount of time we were able to deliver a baby without have to go to a c-section.”

8-Year-Old Girl’s Soccer Team Disqualified Because She ‘Looks Like A Boy’

After 1.5 hours the team delivered a healthy 5 pound baby.

He may one day grow to be as big as his father Motuba the 450 pound silverback.

The other members of the gorilla troop are the newborns half sister, 9-moth-old Amani and her mother Honi.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch