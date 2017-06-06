Philadelphia Zoo Gorilla Gives Birth To Healthy Baby After Difficult Labor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t your typical birth as human doctors assisted veterinarians to deliver a baby gorilla at the Philadelphia zoo.

The male Western Lowland gorilla was born on Friday to mom 17-year old Kira.

Zoo Keepers say the birth process wasn’t easy, and became concerned for the health of Kira and the baby when labor appeared not to be progressing.

A baby gorilla has been born @phillyzoo with the help of veterinarians and human doctors. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/hNQK5OAYU3 — John McDevitt (@JohnMcDevittKYW) June 6, 2017

Dr. Andy Baker, Philadelphia Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer says when concerns for the Kira began to grow an unique medical staff was called in.

“We had an OBYGN on call, an anesthesiologist on call, human surgeons on call. They they were able to pull the group together quickly put Kira under Anesthesia and determine that in fact the baby was very close to delivery.” He said, Kira “appeared in good shape and so moved her up to our veterinary hospital and in a very short amount of time we were able to deliver a baby without have to go to a c-section.”

After 1.5 hours the team delivered a healthy 5 pound baby.

He may one day grow to be as big as his father Motuba the 450 pound silverback.

The other members of the gorilla troop are the newborns half sister, 9-moth-old Amani and her mother Honi.