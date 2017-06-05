NFL Policy Will Not Allow Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Drive Eagles Car

DOVER, Del. (AP/CBS) — Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ride in a Philadelphia Eagles car has been benched.

Earnhardt was scheduled to race next week at Pocono Raceway in the No. 88 Chevrolet wrapped in team colors and with the Eagles logo. Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles say the sponsorship is off because the NFL doesn’t allow team designs accompanying the promotion or presentation of another sport.

“Having been reminded of the NFL’s policy, we understand and respect their point of view,” the Eagles said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to increase the visibility of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program through the Pocono 400 this year, we remain committed to supporting STEM curriculum and the educators who inspire our youth through our relationship with Axalta.”

Earnhardt will drive the NASCAR Cup race with the Axalta paint scheme at Pocono.

The Eagles had agreed to team with Axalta as part of the All-Pro Teachers program, which recognizes outstanding sixth through 12th grade teachers concentrating on STEM education in the Delaware Valley.

Earnhardt is a Washington Redskins fan and had joked he hoped the team would not disown NASCAR’s most popular driver.