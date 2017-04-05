FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Drive Eagles-Themed Car At Pocono Raceway

April 5, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be driving an Eagles-themed car at Pocono Raceway in June.

Mascot Swoop helped unveil the car at the kick-off event for the Axalta All-Pro Teachers Program at the at Lincoln Financial Field, Wednesday.

Eagles, Axalta Honor ‘All-Pro Teacher’ For His Work In Classroom 

The race car will include an Axalta All-Pro Teachers logo — a cause Earnhardt supports.

And get this– Earnhardt is a Redskins fan — we’ll let him slide this time.

Earnhardt said he was excited to meet some of the teachers.

Also at the event Wednesday, nominations kicked off to find 2017’s top STEM instructor.

 

