Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Drive Eagles-Themed Car At Pocono Raceway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be driving an Eagles-themed car at Pocono Raceway in June.
Mascot Swoop helped unveil the car at the kick-off event for the Axalta All-Pro Teachers Program at the at Lincoln Financial Field, Wednesday.
Eagles, Axalta Honor ‘All-Pro Teacher’ For His Work In Classroom
The race car will include an Axalta All-Pro Teachers logo — a cause Earnhardt supports.
And get this– Earnhardt is a Redskins fan — we’ll let him slide this time.
Earnhardt said he was excited to meet some of the teachers.
I’m driving a Philly Eagles paint scheme. #AllProTeachershttps://t.co/uPqVVy0I9Z
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 5, 2017
Also at the event Wednesday, nominations kicked off to find 2017’s top STEM instructor.