Brandon Graham Marries Two Eagles Fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It would be pretty cool to be married by a star Eagles defensive lineman, wouldn’t it?

Well Tara Hughes and Fred Reichwein of Warminster, PA experienced just that, as they were married by Brandon Graham on Thursday afternoon at Celebrations Wedding Venue in Bensalem.

Tara & Fred tie the knot w/ the Good Rev @sack_55 at Celebrations. It's another @carlinreesewip miracle! A post shared by Chris Carlin (@thatguycarlin) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Tara and Fred qualified to compete in WIP’s studios during an on-air dating game with the Carlin & Reese Show. The couple won the game and were awarded with the wedding. Later, Graham surprised the couple and announced he would marry them.

Graham joined Carlin & Reese before the wedding and was asked about the Eagles’ defensive line, a few days after Lane Johnson said the Eagles’ offensive line has a chance to be the NFL’s best.

“Oh yeah, man going against the best o-line in the league right now,” Graham said. “I’m excited man. I think Lane and those guys they work together. I can’t wait to see when JP [Jason Peters] come back because I know what he can do. And man, interior? I’m not worried at all. I’m just trying to get through camp, make sure we get through camp clean.”