Brandon Graham To Officiate Ultimate Sports Wedding

May 26, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham will officiate an Ultimate Sports Wedding on Thursday, June 1st.

The wedding will be hosted by SportsRadio 94WIP’s Chris Carlin and Ike Reese at Celebrations Wedding Venue in Bensalem. Carlin & Reese will broadcast their afternoon show on 94WIP from 2-6pm leading up to the wedding ceremony.

Listeners entered online for a chance to win the wedding. Qualifiers listed the reasons they should be considered the ultimate sports couple and why they should win a free $30,000 wedding. Six finalists (three couples) were chosen to compete in WIP’s studios during an on-air dating game.

Tara Hughes & Fred Reichwein of Warminster, PA were named the winning couple. They have been together for 10 years. Fred is a coach for high school baseball, football and basketball in Warminster. Upon winning, the couple said, “We are committed to properly teaching their kids that there’s nothing better than Philly sports.”

Defensive end Brandon Graham will be on-air with WIP from 5p-6p and will then officiate the wedding beginning at 6p. Graham is registered with the Universal Life Church as a minister. His license is valid in Bucks County where Celebrations is located.

The Ultimate Sports Wedding grand prize consists of a six hour ceremony/reception at Celebrations Wedding Venue, including food, and non-alcoholic beverages for up to 150.

