Sidney Jones Surprises Former Teammate In Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sidney Jones did something special early Tuesday morning. The new Eagles cornerback surprised his best friend and former high school teammate Steven Garcia in the hospital.

“I didn’t know he was going to come, but he sure lifted my spirits,” Garcia told CBSPhilly.com.

All love ✊🏾! https://t.co/tUpojKmgLi — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) May 30, 2017

The video was posted by Hunter Garcia on Twitter, Steven’s older brother, who also created a GoFundMe campaign for Steven.

Steven underwent open heart surgery last Friday to fix an “unusual heart defect” he learned about at the age of 19, according to the GoFundMe page. On Saturday, Steven posted that surgery was a success.

Thank you all for the love and support it really meant the world! Got a fixed ❤️ now, surgery was a success!!🤘🏽 #IronMan pic.twitter.com/BMvDivQusu — Steven Garcia (@Sg6__) May 27, 2017

Steven, now 20, is enrolled at Long Beach State, but is no longer able to accept the football scholarships he received. He played football with Jones at West Covina High School.

“I promise you guys Sidney is a great individual,” Garcia told CBSPhilly.com. “One of the best guys I know, such a great person.”

“Steven is the most giving and caring person I know,” Hunter wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Steven has always been someone we can all count on. Only two years apart I have always been there to protect Steven, now faced with the situation I feel broken as I am unable to protect him.”

Hunter Garcia is hoping to raise $5,000 for his little brother. You can donate here.