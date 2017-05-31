Sidney Jones Surprises Former Teammate In Hospital

May 31, 2017 9:23 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sidney Jones did something special early Tuesday morning. The new Eagles cornerback surprised his best friend and former high school teammate Steven Garcia in the hospital.

“I didn’t know he was going to come, but he sure lifted my spirits,” Garcia told CBSPhilly.com.

The video was posted by Hunter Garcia on Twitter, Steven’s older brother, who also created a GoFundMe campaign for Steven.

Steven underwent open heart surgery last Friday to fix an “unusual heart defect” he learned about at the age of 19, according to the GoFundMe page. On Saturday, Steven posted that surgery was a success.

Steven, now 20, is enrolled at Long Beach State, but is no longer able to accept the football scholarships he received. He played football with Jones at West Covina High School.

Sidney Jones high school

Sidney Jones #2, Steven Garcia #5 for West Covina High School (Photo credit: Steven Garcia)

“I promise you guys Sidney is a great individual,” Garcia told CBSPhilly.com. “One of the best guys I know, such a great person.”

Related: Sidney Jones Can’t Wait To Go

“Steven is the most giving and caring person I know,” Hunter wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Steven has always been someone we can all count on. Only two years apart I have always been there to protect Steven, now faced with the situation I feel broken as I am unable to protect him.”

 

Hunter Garcia is hoping to raise $5,000 for his little brother. You can donate here

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch