Flood Advisory Issued For Coastal New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Forecasters are warning that high water along New Jersey’s coastline could lead to flooded roads.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory beginning late Monday and ending Tuesday morning.
The advisory comes as shore-goers begin returning from the Memorial Day weekend at the beach.
READ: Electric Lawn Mowers Recalled Due To Potential Fire Hazard
It covers Atlantic, southeastern Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.
The weather service says cars should not be left in areas prone to flooding and warns not to drive through flooded roads.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)