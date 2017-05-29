Flood Advisory Issued For Coastal New Jersey

May 29, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: flood advisory, Jersey Shore, National Weather Service

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Forecasters are warning that high water along New Jersey’s coastline could lead to flooded roads.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory beginning late Monday and ending Tuesday morning.

The advisory comes as shore-goers begin returning from the Memorial Day weekend at the beach.

It covers Atlantic, southeastern Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

The weather service says cars should not be left in areas prone to flooding and warns not to drive through flooded roads.

