Electric Lawn Mowers Recalled Due To Potential Fire Hazard

May 29, 2017 7:35 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cordless electric lawn mower is being recalled because of the danger it could catch fire.

Approximately 28,000 Kobalt and Greenworks brand cordless electric walk-behind lawn mowers are affected. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the circuit board in the lawn mower can short circuit and catch fire.

The manufacturer says owners should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers, remove the battery and contact the company, Hongkong Sun Rise Trading, for a free repair.

The mowers were sold at Lowe’s and other retailers nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from May 2014 through July 2016 for about $350.

There have been 12 reported incidents with the recalled lawn mowers, including five reports of fires.

No injuries have been reported.

