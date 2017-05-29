Boy Falls Off Giant Slide At California Water Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young boy in California was lucky to walk away with just a few scratches after a terrifying incident at a newly opened water park.
It happened at Saturday’s grand opening of ‘The Wave,’ a brand new water park in Dublin.
Park officials say that when the 10-year-old boy hit the landing area of the ride known as the Emerald Plunge he began hydroplaning and slid right over the side and landed on a cement barrier.
He suffered scratches on his back and shoulder but was otherwise okay.
After the accident, the park shut down the slide and another one while officials tried to determine what caused the boy to fly off.
“We have a maintenance person from the installer coming out right now to check that piece of equipment with us, and make sure that everything is operating as per the guides,” Jim Rodems, Director of Parks and Community Services, told KPIX 5 in San Francisco. “So, we’ll make sure it’s safe before we turn it back on.”
Park officials are considering an increase in water pressure to slow riders down.