Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Bucks County

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Bucks County.
It happened just before midnight Friday at the intersection of Route 13 and Beaver Dam Road in Bristol.
Authorities say a 50-year-old woman was crossing in the crosswalk when she was struck and killed.
Police believe she was hit by a dark colored minivan that was traveling southbound on Route 13. The vehicle is missing a headlight and might be a Nissan.
Investigators are looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses for clues.
Bristol Borough Police Chief Steven Henry has a message for that driver.
“It would make everyone’s life much easier if the driver turns himself in as people make mistakes and the family wants closure,” Henry said.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Bristol Borough Police.