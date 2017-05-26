Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of Infant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating the suspicious death of an infant in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police say the 6-week-old baby boy was unresponsive at a home in the 5800 block of Willows Avenue, and was rushed to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby sometime this morning.
The infant was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead around 12:30pm.
Police say the death is being considered “suspicious” because there has been no information yet to determine if it was intentional.