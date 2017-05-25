Former Montgomery County Gymnastics Instructor Pleads Guilty To Molesting Young Girl

BREAKING: 1 Dead In Helicopter Crash In New Castle, Delaware 

May 25, 2017 1:56 PM By Jim Melwert
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A former gymnastics instructor has pleaded guilty in Montgomery County to molesting a child.

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Erb pleaded guilty Monday to Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a child under 13 and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Child.

As part of the plea, he is sentenced to six to 15 years in state prison, followed by five years probation.

Prosecutor Matthew Brittenburg says the plea protects the 12-year-old victim from having to take the stand.

“We wanted to help do everything we could protect the victim from having to go through the experience of testifying and being cross-examined,”  Brittenburg said.

He credits the plea to the strong case built by Upper Moreland detectives Jim Kelly and Frank Gallagher, which included a confession from Erb.

Erb moved to Lower Moreland from York in 2015. He did not meet his victim through gymnastics. While there are reports of complaints of inappropriate conduct from parents, Erb was never criminally charged from contact as a gymnastics instructor.

