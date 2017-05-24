Two Men Dead After Overdosing On Heroin At Recovery House

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two men have died after overdosing at an recovery house in Chester County.
Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says as overdose deaths continue to climb, reports of deaths from halfway houses have become fairly regular.
Authorities Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Philly Bank Twice
The two men were found unresponsive in separate bedrooms of Freedom Recovery in West Brandywine on Sunday afternoon. Six other men in recovery were living in the home. They administered naloxone but could not revive the men.
Man In Serious Condition After Shooting In North Philly
One of the men found was 33, the other was found dead on what would have been his 25th birthday.
Baggies stamped with a Superman logo, a danger sign, and skull and crossbones were found in their rooms.
Preliminary tests show the heroin was laced with the powerful and deadly fentanyl.
One Comment