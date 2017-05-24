Authorities Searching For Man Accused Of Robbing Philly Bank Twice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and the FBI are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank in Northeast Philadelphia twice.
It happened at the Republic Bank branch in the 8700 block of Frankford Avenue, shortly after noon Tuesday.
According to police, the man demanded money from the bank teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled the area in a red 1996-2001 Ford Explorer SUV. Police say the vehicle’s paint appeared to be in poor condition.
Investigators believe he robbed the same bank on Jan. 24.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, thin build, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, a dark-colored baseball cap, and sneakers.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about these robberies or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. There is a reward for information leading to this subject’s capture. Tipsters can remain anonymous.