South Philly High School Students Get Big Reward For Work In Classroom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia high school students who’ve put their best foot forward all school year got a special gift from a world famous Philadelphian.

Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots surprised dozens of students at South Philadelphia High School Wednesday with tickets to his music group’s 10th annual festival.

“I want to present you all with two tickets to the Roots Picnic,” he said.

The students, who were taken aback by the surprise, were rewarded with the tickets for getting honor roll throughout the year and having attended school at least 95 percent of the time.

READ: Italian Artist Gets Permanent Recognition In Old City

“It was pretty awesome. He acted like he was leaving, then he gave all of us tickets, so I was pretty excited.”

While talking with the students, Black Thought told them to use something that might be seen as an obstacle to their benefit.

“Because you guys are from where you are and have been able to survive and thrive here at South Philadelphia High School — that puts you at an advantage in life,” he said, “and you guys are able to go on in life, and you guys are able to go on and apply that hustle to whatever it is you want to do moving forward.”

During the event, the students were also recognized for their hard work by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who says he’ll also be attending the Roots Picnic, and he ‘s looking forward to seeing Solange Knowles perform.