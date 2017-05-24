Italian Artist Gets Permanent Recognition In Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second historical marker now stands outside St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Old City, alerting visitors to the significant art inside.
The marker honors Nicola Monachesi, the 19th-century Italian artist who painted the wet frescoes on the ceiling of St. Augustine’s Church. Historian Celeste Morello campaigned for the marker.
“Monachesi’s contribution to the art world, aside from religious art, is bringing the tradition of the fresco technique to the United States,” Morello said.
The American Academy of the Sacred Arts gave $1,700 to fund the marker. Bill Maffucci is the Academy’s interim president.
“The frescoes are a perfect example of this glorious art that we want people to know about,” said Maffucci. “And more people will know about them now that the marker is here on North 4th Street.”
…Just a short distance from the church’s first historical marker commemorating the founding of the Augustinian order in North America.