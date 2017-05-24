News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 24

Chris discusses a local companies connection to the Manchester bombing, Melania Trump not wanting to hold Donald Trump’s hand again and Former CIA Director John Brennan’s testimony before Congress. He spoke with George Neumayr, the author of The Political Pope, about Donald Trump’s visit to the Vatican and John Hopkins, the caretaker of the Christ Church Burial Ground, about the re-opening of Ben Franklin’s grave stone after repairs.

6:07 A company based in Conshohocken manages the arena in Manchester, England where Monday night’s terror attack occurred.

6:20 Chris speaks with George Neumayr, the author of The Political Pope, about Donald Trump’s visit to the Vatican.

6:35 What’s Trending: Roger Moore, Grandmother saves kids in Manchester, Melania Trump didn’t want to hold hands again, NFL rules

7:06 Former CIA Director John Brennan testified about Russian interference in the Presidential election.

7:20 Chris talks to John Hopkins, the caretaker of the Christ Church Burial Ground, about the re-opening of Ben Franklin’s grave stone.

7:37 Donald Trump addressed the Manchester terror attack.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:18 Republicans offered a luke warm response to Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

8:22 Bill Cosby’s lawyers are upset with the jury selection process.

8:27 New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand asked ADA Rod Rosenstein who asked him to write the letter recommending the firing of James Comey.

8:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice, Top Gun