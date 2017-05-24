New Jersey Father’s Murder Trial In Hands Of Jury

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The fate of a New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy hindered his relationship with a teenage girlfriend is in the hands of a jury.
Deliberations are set to resume Wednesday after the panel briefly started considering the evidence on Tuesday.
David Creato has maintained his son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy’s pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile from the home.
During closing arguments, the prosecution told jurors Creato “had the motive and the opportunity and the means” to kill his son. But Creato’s lawyer argued prosecutors had failed to show Creato was guilty.
A medical examiner testified Brendan died from “homicidal violence” but couldn’t determine where or when he died.
