12 Jurors Selected In Cosby Sex Assault Case

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — The 12 jurors who will determine whether or not Bill Cosby is guilty of sexual assault have been selected.

Seven men and five women from Allegheny County will be bused from Pittsburgh to Norristown for what is expected to be a two-week trial, beginning on June 5th.

Ten of the jurors are white, while one man and one woman are African-American. Cosby has said the case may have racial overtones.

Three of the six alternate jurors have been seated.

Cosby is accused of drugging Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park mansion in 2004 then molesting her while she was incapacitated.

Constand came forward with the allegations in 2005, but then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor declined to file charges, citing a lack of evidence.

The investigation was re-opened in 2015 after Cosby’s 2006 deposition from the civil suit was unsealed. Charges were filed in December 2015.

More than 50 women across the country have come forward with allegations against Cosby, but this is the only criminal case against him.

Cosby claims the incident was consensual.