Mackanin: We Still Believe In Franco And Herrera

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are 4-19 in their last 23 games and 15-28 overall.

“I said it before, I’m very patient, but that doesn’t mean I like being patient,” Mackanin told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. “And it’s no fun when you’re going through like what we’re going through right now.”

The Phils expected big things this season from Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco. Herrera, however, is hitting just .238 while Franco is hitting .221. Together, they’ve combined to just knock in 41 runs in 43 games.

“What you need is stability in the middle of your lineup,” said Mackanin. “You need the three, four, five guys that you can count on, the guys that really make it all happen. And you need a good, solid rotation that’s consistent and you need a good bullpen, obviously at the end of the game.

“Unfortunately, right now we’re still trying to find that three-four-five combination. We need those guys. We’re still in that search process where we’re trying to find out who’s going to fit in next year. We still think that Franco and Herrera are going to be good run producers. Saunders has been floundering a bit, but we know he’s a little bit better than he’s shown.”