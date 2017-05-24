Report: Phillies Would Pursue Bryce Harper, If He Hits Free-Agency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no secret that the Phillies want to make a major splash in free-agency in the near future. Phillies managing partner John S. Middleton basically said as much, about one month ago.

John Middleton's financial budget? "You tell us what it's gonna cost us." #Phillies pic.twitter.com/aS8b3o2yRR — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 20, 2017

According to John Perrotto of FanRagSports.com, USA TODAY, and Baseball America, a “Phillies source says his team would have interest in trying to lure Harper to Philadelphia if he reaches free agency.”

As Perrotto notes, Harper is hitting .296/.361/.627 with a dozen homers in 158 career plate appearances at the hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

Related: Charlie Blackmon Hits 2 Homers, Rockies Beat Phillies 8-2

“Could you imagine what he could do in that ballpark playing 81 games a year in that bandbox?” a scout from a National League team said, via FanRagSports.com.

Harper, 24, is under contract with the Washington Nationals through the 2018 season. Earlier this month, Harper and the Nats avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $21, 625,000 in 2018.

The Phillies have been struggling mightily of winning, losing 19 of their 23 games. Specifically, middle-of-the-order hitter Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco are in a funk.

According to Perrotto, a Phillies source tells him, “Adding a true impact hitter would make all the difference in the world.”

You can read the full report here.