Top NBA Prospect Jayson Tatum Drills 17 Straight Three’s

May 24, 2017 3:07 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jayson Tatum can shoot.

The 6’8″ 19-year-old wing player from Duke is one of the top NBA Draft prospects and is likely under consideration for the 76ers, who own the third overall pick.

Here’s Tatum drilling at least 17 straight NBA three’s!

Tatum made 40 of 117 three’s as a freshman at Duke, en route to averaging 16.8 points per game. He also made 118 of 139 free throws (84.9-percent). While many will criticize his “lack of athleticism,” Tatum is one of — if not the — best shooter in this year’s draft.

