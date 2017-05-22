Report: Lakers ‘Will Take Hard Look’ At De’Aaron Fox

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone expects the Lakers to select California native and UCLA guard Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick next month.

Related: Rumors: 76ers Should Pursue J.J. Redick In Free-Agency

However, while Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony acknowledges Ball is the “heavy favorite” to go No. 2 overall, he’s reporting the Lakers will “take a long hard look at De’Aaron Fox.”

Word out of LA is Lonzo Ball is heavy favorite at #2, but will take a long hard look at De'Aaron Fox too. Hoping for a head to head workout. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 17, 2017

This is particularly noteworthy for the Sixers, who own the third overall pick, and could be interested in the guard — Fox or Ball — that the Lakers pass on.

Fox, 19, is a 6-4 point guard from Kentucky. Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 29.6 minutes per game as a freshman. Fox shot just 17 for 69 (24.6-percent) from three-point range.

Ball, 19, is a 6-6 point guard from UCLA. Ball averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.8 steals in 35.1 minutes per game. Ball was much better than Fox from three-point range, making 80 of his 194 attempts (41.2-percent).

Related: Ben Simmons’ Sister Does Not Like LaVar Ball

Ball has the second highest true shooting percentage (%TS) and the lowest usage amongst top guards since 2010.

The favorite to go No. 3 overall to the Sixers seems to be Kansas’ Josh Jackson, but obviously the Lakers’ selection at No. 2 could play a major impact on who Philly selects.