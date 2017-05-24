Head of Philadelphia’s Veterans Affairs Commission Fired

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The head of Philadelphia’s Veteran Affairs Commission has been fired, after investigators from the District Attorney’s Office seized a computer in his office.

Congressman Bob Brady says the commission director, Scott Brown, called him to apologize and told him about the computer seizure, but Brady says he still doesn’t know why Brown was targeted. The DA’s Office declined comment.

Neither Brown, nor members of the commission, could be reached for comment and the staff referred all questions to council president Darrell Clarke. Clarke confirmed he fired Brown, but says it’s part of a reorganization.

“We have been in the process of coming to that conclusion for a while,” Clarke said. “We want to make sure [we] continue services to the most significant public servants in our country, which is our veterans.”

Brown was appointed three years ago, partly because of his military service. A Navy vet, he served in the Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The office is continuing operations.