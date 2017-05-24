Philly PD HQ To Move Into Old Inquirer Building

May 24, 2017 1:38 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: Inquirer, KYW Newsradio, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia police department is moving but where may surprise you.

The Philadelphia landmark once known as the “White Tower of Truth” will become home to the thin blue line.

The building at 400 North Broad Street has stood empty for nearly five years. Owner Bart Blatstein had once hoped to make it a casino but lost in bidding for the license.

Last year, Mayor Kenney began reviewing plans to move the Police Administration Building to West Philadelphia, a site chosen by the previous administration.

Kenney thought a Center City location made more sense and could accommodate the 6th and 9th police Districts, which currently occupy prime real estate in Chinatown and Fairmount.

Councilman Al Taubenberger says the building will hold much more.

“You’ll have the communications for both fire and police, toxicology lab and actually even the morgue and there’s room for additional space and parking available, so I really think it is a great opportunity and great work for the city,” said Taubenberger.

Council, of course, will have to approve the deal — a nine-year lease purchase agreement for $290 million that includes renovations. Some will see an irony in putting the department in a building where reporters once investigated police abuse.

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    May 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    How much the tax dollars is going to cost us for the move to this building? I have a right to know since they have been known to throw too much money around.

