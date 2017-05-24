Fifth Suspect Arrested In Connection With Deadly Manchester Concert Terror Attack

MANCHESTER, England (CBS) — Police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the deadly Manchester concert attack.

It happened in the town of Wigan, which is west of Manchester. Authorities say he was carrying a suspicious package when he was taken into custody.

“I think it’s clear this is a network we are investigating,” said Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Vigil Held At City Hall To Honor Those In Manchester Attack

Earlier Wednesday, heavily armed police with dogs raided an apartment building in central Manchester.

“It is a very transient amount of people that go in and out of that because it’s an Airbnb,” said neighbor Adam Prince.

Police stood outside the Manchester home of suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi. The 22-year-old was a British citizen born to Libyan parents.

A Libyan security spokesman says Abedi’s father and one of his brothers have been arrested in Libya. Another brother was taken into custody in England on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Raises Terror Threat To Critical Following Attack

In the center of Manchester, a shrine to the victims keeps growing. Twenty-two people were killed and mother than 100 injured – many of them children — following the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena Monday night.

“It’s just devastating. It’s just a horrible thing to happen, especially to young children,” said Shannon Davidson.

British soldiers are guarding key locations across the country including Buckingham Palace, so more police officers can help out with the investigation.

A nationwide minute of silence will be held Thursday in England to remember the victims.