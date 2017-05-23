Vigil Held At City Hall To Honor Those In Manchester Attack

May 23, 2017 6:21 PM By Alicia Nieves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the world mourns for those affected by the attack in Manchester, England, people in the Philadelphia area are remembering the victims.

A vigil was held outside City Hall early Tuesday evening by people who all had a connection to Manchester.

British Prime Minister Raises Terror Threat To Critical Following Attack

Monday night’s terror attack at Manchester Arena following the Ariana Grande concert killed 22 and left dozens of others injured.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack.

“I was on Twitter as it happened. You know, half of my friends list is Philly, half my friends list is Manchester. As it’s going on, I saw it. It’s something that really affected me and I just felt like I had to do something,” said vigil organizer Chrissy Rockwell, who is from Manchester.

Pennsylvania Company Manages UK Arena Where Terror Attack Took Place

Those who gathered at the vigil were all from or lived in Manchester at some point.

“It’s awful, it’s scary. I know right at the arena, right where they did it. It was set for maximum damage. I just know it so well,” said Rockwell.

The vigil was a way to honor those involved in the terror attack and give people in the area a way to grieve.

