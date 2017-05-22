Philly School District Will Not Dock Pay Of Teachers Who Took Part In May Day Protest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia has decided not to dock the pay of teachers who took personal days to take part in a May Day protest.

About 1,000 Philadelphia teachers took May 1 off to participate in rallies protesting — among other things — the four-year lack of a teachers’ contract.

The district then considered docking the teachers’ May Day pay, saying no more than 10% of the staff at any one school was allowed off without prior permission.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president Jerry Jordan called that an overreach, and Superintendent William Hite put any discipline on hold while he investigated.

“On the most recent conversation, the [School District of Philadelphia] informed us that they would not be taking any action against those educators who took off on that day,” said union spokesman George Jackson.

A district spokesman confirmed the action.