Around 1,000 Philly Teachers To Protest Working Without Contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After working without a contract for four years, Philadelphia public school teachers are fed up.

Approximately 1,000 teachers have opted not to go to work today and are going to protest, according to Lee Whack with the Philadelphia School District.

Teachers at some 20 schools are not showing up for classes.

This protest is not sanctioned by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. The PFT is holding a news conference later today.

The Philadelphia School District released the following statement on the protest:

“The School District’s continued progress is due in large part to our talented and dedicated teachers as we work to create great schools close to where children live. The School District of Philadelphia has a 90% teacher retention rate year over year and our teachers are choosing to stay and teach in Philadelphia.

This year we continue to expand our teacher workforce especially in the lower grades and in early literacy development, and we continue to invest more in teacher training and development.

As Superintendent Hite has said repeatedly getting a fair contract for Philadelphia teachers is a top priority. We remain committed to this, which is why we remain at the table, in negotiations with the PFT.

The School District is aware of the planned protest and the potential for a number of absences this Monday. We have been actively working with our Principals and substitute provider to ensure that there will be no disruption in education for our students. We thank all the teachers and school staff who are in school everyday putting the education of the children of Philadelphia first.”