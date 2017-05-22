Police: Officer Injured, 3 Students Arrested After Fights Break Out Near Train Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An officer has been hospitalized trying to break up a fight involving a flash mob of high school students on Monday afternoon.
Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Convery told CBS3 an officer was knocked to the ground and suffered an injury to his ribs after students began to fight near the Market-Frankford line at Erie and Torresdale Avenues in Juniata Park around 3 p.m.
Two students were arrested in that fight.
A second fight happened around the corner where another student was arrested.
One police officer had his baton taken from him during the fight.
The injured officer was taken to Frankford Hospital.
It’s unclear why the chaos unfolded, but police say the flash mob began shortly after three high schools in the area let out for the day.