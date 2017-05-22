NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Cafe Worker Fired Over Anti-Police Insults On Cop’s Receipt

May 22, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Galloway Township, New Jersey, Police

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey restaurant worker who wrote insults on a police officer’s receipt has been fired.

The owner of Romanelli’s Garden Cafe in Galloway took the action after a photo of the receipt was posted online. The receipt from Sunday showed the words “cops,” ”pigs” and the Spanish word for pigs scribbled on the receipt.

Owner Drew Huggard apologized in a Facebook post and said his business supports the police. He described the message on the receipt as “very gross and disrespectful.”

Huggard confirmed that the message was written by an employee, who then was fired.

