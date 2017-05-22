Eagles With 2 Of 10 Worst NFL Contracts Last Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman has done a strong job of adding some veteran pieces on fairly reasonable deals this offseason, it seems.
But before we crown him world’s greatest general manager, let’s take a look at the worst 30 contracts from 2016 according to overthecap.com’s Jason Fitzgerald. The Eagles gave out two of the 10 worst deals last year.
- The seventh worst contract on the list is Vinny Curry’s five-year, $46 million deal. Curry had just 2.5 sacks, playing less than 40-percent of the snaps in 2016.
- The third worst contract on the list is Chase Daniel’s three-year, $21 million. This one is a bit easier to stomach, because Daniel is no long on the team.
Of note, the 14th worst contract was Patrick Robinson’s three-year, $14 million deal with the Colts. The 29-year-old corner was released by the Colts and signed with the Eagles for the league minimum.
You can see the full list here.