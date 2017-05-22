Eagles With 2 Of 10 Worst NFL Contracts Last Season

May 22, 2017 4:06 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman has done a strong job of adding some veteran pieces on fairly reasonable deals this offseason, it seems.

But before we crown him world’s greatest general manager, let’s take a look at the worst 30 contracts from 2016 according to overthecap.com’s Jason Fitzgerald. The Eagles gave out two of the 10 worst deals last year.

  1. The seventh worst contract on the list is Vinny Curry’s five-year, $46 million deal. Curry had just 2.5 sacks, playing less than 40-percent of the snaps in 2016.
  2. The third worst contract on the list is Chase Daniel’s three-year, $21 million. This one is a bit easier to stomach, because Daniel is no long on the team.

Of note, the 14th worst contract was Patrick Robinson’s three-year, $14 million deal with the Colts. The 29-year-old corner was released by the Colts and signed with the Eagles for the league minimum.

