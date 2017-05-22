Eagles No. 23 In Power Rankings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Peter King is usually optimistic when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, after the Eagles’ 3-0 start, King predicted they would win the division. Of course, the Eagles finished the season 7-9 and the Cowboys cruised to a division title with a 13-3 record.

Related: Doug Pederson: Dak Prescott ‘Didn’t Have To Win’ For Dallas

Heading into this season, the Eagles have added key veterans Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and LeGarrette Blount on offense and bolstered their pass rush with first-round pick Derek Barnett and veteran end Chris Long.

King, however, ranked Philly just 23rd in his early power rankings, saying “This franchise is built for the long-term.”

King doesn’t seem completely convinced that Carson Wentz will thrive in year two.

“After a strong start last year, he was less than mediocre (last 12 games: nine touchdowns, 13 picks) for the final three months of the season,” King wrote of Wentz. “The Eagles are convinced he’s better than that. Time to show what EVP of football operations Howie Roseman paid for Wentz was worth it.”

Ultimately, King believes the Eagles’ tough December slate of at Seattle, at Los Angeles (Rams), at New York (Giants), vs. Oakland, and vs. Dallas will knock them out of the playoffs.