Doug Pederson: Dak Prescott ‘Didn’t Have To Win’ For Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott are two of the most exciting young players in the National Football League.

Both quarterbacks are entering their second season, leading their respective NFC East team.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was asked about Prescott on The Doomsday Podcast with Ed Werder and Matt Mosley, which was released on Monday.

“He didn’t have to win the games for them,” Pederson said of Prescott with the Cowboys, who lost in the divisional playoffs after a 13-3 regular season. “He knew that he had a good defense, a tremendous offensive line, a great runner. He had some veteran players that he could rely on and he learned that early, as soon as he had the opportunity to play and that was from day one. That’s something that a young quarterback sometimes, takes them awhile to figure out the game that way. That’s the impressive thing is he learned to handle that business that well, utilize the people around him, and understand that he didn’t have to go win the game.”

The Eagles, who finished 7-9 last year, went out and got Wentz some more offensive weapons in Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and most recently power running back LeGarrette Blount.

Pederson believes the Wentz vs. Prescott rivalry is just getting started, in a difficult NFC East division.

“Hopefully this will be a battle for many years to come,” Pederson said of the Eagles vs. Cowboys.

“You look at the NFC East over the last few years, the decades, Tony Romo has been in there for many years with Eli Manning,” said Pederson. “And now you’ve got kind of the young quarterbacks coming in, even in Washington with Kirk Cousins — is a relatively young quarterback. With Dallas and with Dak, and we’ve got Carson, and the Giants still have a great quarterback in Eli Manning. And really this is a division where all four teams have the guy they want.”

