What’s Cooking on 1060: ‘All Star’ Craft Beer and Wine Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ‘All-Star’ Craft Beer and Wine Festival takes place at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, May 20th. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits tells you what to expect at an inaugural event like this one, expected to attract thousands of people:

Event organizer Ray Sheehan says when expecting 11,000 people at an event, especially one that’s the first of its kind, you’d better be organized.

“It’s free parking. They will walk through the gate and then they’ll ge their credentials; they’ll get a map, they’ll get a tasting mug and then if they want to run the bases or take a selfie in the dugout with the Phillie Phanatic all of that is at their disposal.”

He says the ‘All-Star’ Craft Beer and Wine Festival will offer ticket-holders a variety of over 200 different tastings from which to choose.

“Craft beer, wine, and then you have craft cocktails and then in each brand like Victory or Yards. They have multiple brands within their portfolio.”

What about food?

“There will be some small samples, but if you wanted to order a cheesesteak that would be above and beyond your ticket.”

But Sheehan promises there will be a variety of food available, as well.

“They will have all of their concessions open — the Tony Luke’s, the Chickie and Pete’s — and then you have all these local companies that will be there; the cupcake girl, the guy that’s doing pretzel bites, the bacon person!”

And some of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

“This event goes towards two amazing organizations, which is the Barcan Foundation and the FOP.”

Click here for more information:

Hear the full podcast (runs 13:16)…

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”



—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!