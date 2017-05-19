Report: Mike Vick To Join Professional Flag Football League

May 19, 2017 11:21 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Michael Vick isn’t ready to give up on football.

According to CBSSports.com, the ex-Eagles quarterback is expected to play in an exhibition game on June 27th for  the American Flag Football League. The American Flag Football League, developed by Jeff Lewis, plans to launch an eight team league in 2018.

“We think what will make this successful is urgency, affinity and quality,” Lewis said via ESPN.com. “This is why shows like ‘American Idol’ and ‘American Ninja Warriors’ have been popular. We think the game and how we’ve set it up will give us this.”

Earlier this week on The Howard Eskin Podcast, Vick said he recently had ankle surgery. Vick says he did not have his full range of motion from 2009 to 2015, his final seven NFL seasons, because of a bad ankle.

The exhibition game, which will be 7-on-7 played on a 100-yard field, is also expected to see former Ravens retired running back Justin Forsett.

