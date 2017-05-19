Questlove Cancels Scheduled Appearance At Senior Prom

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Some local high school students are feeling no love for Philadelphia’s own Questlove of The Roots.
The Grammy-winning performer cancelled his scheduled appearance Saturday at Pennsbury High School’s Senior Prom.
The Bucks County school is known for going all out during senior prom, including having well-known artists perform at the event.
School officials tell Eyewitness News they are actively pursuing other arrangements.
“Despite receiving an email on Wednesday from his representatives about technology concerns, we reassured them that we were prepared to fulfill all contractual obligations and have Questlove join our students at the ‘best prom in America.’ We are now actively pursuing alternative arrangements for our students to enjoy the spectacular evening they deserve,” Ann Langtry of the Pennsbury School District said.
Eyewitness News reached out to Questlove but have not heard back.
