South Jersey Town Ranked # 1 On TripAdvisor’s ‘Top 50 Summer Hot Spots’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—TripAdvisor has released their “Top 50 Summer Hot Spots” list and some local favorites have been awarded top honors.
Wildwood Crest, NJ and Ocean City, NJ have claimed the top two spots on the list.
The list was based on the greatest increase in seasonal hotel booking interest, including the average one-week vacation costs for hotels and airfare.
“TripAdvisor hotel pricing and airfare data show that U.S. travelers planning vacations to these popular destinations can save 40 percent on average when visiting during the least expensive summer week,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. “Everyone wants to make the most of their travel budget and the Summer Vacation Value Report highlights when and where to save with great value hotels. Travelers can easily find the latest reviews and lowest prices on TripAdvisor when they pick the destination and hotel that’s right for them.”
The Top 10 includes:
- Wildwood Crest, New Jersey
- Ocean City, New Jersey
- Lake George, New York
- Bar Harbor, Maine
- Ocean City, Maryland
- Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- Ogunquit, Maine
- West Yellowstone, Montana
- Montauk, New York
- Cape May, New Jersey
